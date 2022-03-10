South Georgia county rejects launch pad for sending satellites into space

A plan to build a rocket launch pad has been rejected by voters in Camden County, in South Georgia.This is a rendering of the launch pad.opposition, Opponents of the launch pad fear the project poses safety and environmental risks that outweigh its economic benefits.What happened?, During Tuesday's referendum, a majority voted to deny Camden officials the authority to buy 4,000 acres for the project.Previously, The county has spent a decade and $10.3 million pursuing the spaceport. .Why it matters, Critics say exploding rockets could rain fiery debris onto Little Cumberland Island and neighboring Cumberland Island, which is federally protected land.What else?, Cumberland Island also features the ruins of the Dungeness mansion, where the Carnegie family lived for decades before the home burned down in 1959. .Where is it?, The proposed launch site on Cumberland Island is on an industrial plot formerly used to manufacture pesticides and munitions.A launch pad on the Georgia-Florida line would become the 13th licensed U.S. launch site for private rockets, according to The Associated Press