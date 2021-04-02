South Fulton officer gets 3-day suspension after confrontation at crash scene

In the video, Coleman was filming from the side of the road as traffic backed up behind the crash. He continued recording as he walked across the street and arrived at the officer’s open passenger-side window.

“Hey, officer,” Coleman said in the video. “How come ain’t nobody directing traffic right here?”

The officer rolled up his window and motioned to the man to give him a moment. Coleman then appeared to walk toward fire crews working the accident and yelled, “I’m sure it would be helpful if this officer would assist you, wouldn’t it?”

At that point, the officer pulsed his siren and stepped out of his patrol car. Coleman quickly backed up as the officer asked him to get back in his car. He told him he was writing the report and waiting on someone to come direct traffic.

“Yeah, that’s cool, bro,” Coleman told the officer as he began to walk away. “We’ll see what Chief (Keith) Meadows say about that.”

The officer then turned and walked quickly toward Coleman, coming close to his cellphone camera. He appeared to swat at Coleman’s phone and told the man repeatedly to “get down.” Some sort of struggle ensued.

“Are you serious, brother? Are you gonna Tase me, bro?” Coleman asked the officer before the video cut off.

He later said that a stun gun was put to his chest at “point blank” range and he was “illegally detained” for an hour before being allowed to leave.

In a video posted to his Instagram page Friday morning, Coleman expressed his displeasure with the officer’s punishment, referring to himself as a tax-paying citizen who helped in the city’s creation.

“Well-played, sirs,” Coleman said while clapping his hands and saluting the camera. “Code blue runs true, through and through ... I sure hope he’s worth it.”