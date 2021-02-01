GBI to probe use of force by South Fulton officer during traffic accident

EDITOR’S NOTE: This Instagram video contains graphic language.

“Hey, officer,” Coleman said in the video. “How come ain’t nobody directing traffic right here?”

The officer rolled up his window and motioned to the man to give him a moment. Coleman then appeared to walk toward fire crews working the accident and yelled, “I’m sure it would be helpful if this officer would assist you, wouldn’t it?”

At that point, the officer pulsed his siren and stepped out of his patrol car to address the man. Coleman quickly backs up as the officer asks him to get back in his car. He told him he was writing the report and waiting on someone to come direct traffic.

“Yeah, that’s cool, bro,” Coleman told the officer as he began to walk away. “We’ll see what Chief (Keith) Meadows say about that.”

The officer then turned and walked quickly toward Coleman, coming close to his cellphone camera. He appeared to swat at Coleman’s phone and told the man repeatedly to “get down.” Some sort of struggle ensued.

“Are you serious, brother? Are you gonna Tase me, bro?” Coleman asked the officer before the video cuts off.

He said in a subsequent video posted to his Instagram page that a stun gun was put to his chest at “point blank” range and he was “illegally detained” for an hour before being allowed to leave.

South Fulton police said they could not comment on the contents of the video, citing the ongoing investigation. At no point did the officer pull out a gun, Leftwich confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The city does not condone or tolerate the excessive use of force by its officers, he said.

“While our policies and procedures are clearly defined, we remain vigilant and flexible, taking any opportunity — such as this case — as a teachable moment to review and adjust those policies where needed,” Leftwich said in the statement. “We will cooperate completely with the GBI investigation and accept its findings. If any evidence of misconduct is found, the city will take appropriate disciplinary action.”

The GBI could not offer any further details Monday morning.