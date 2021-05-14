South Carolina woman severely burned after flipping car

As the Pickens County deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Jessica Dale Patterson, 28, exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to put out the flames, according to the release. She was transported to the hospital by Pickens County EMS personnel.

Before leaving the scene, Patterson told deputies she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in her vehicle’s trunk. These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions, police said.