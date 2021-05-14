South Carolina woman severely burned after flipping car

A South Carolina woman was severely burned after flipping a car that a deputy tried to pull over for a suspected stolen license plate Thursday night, according to a news release.
As the Pickens County deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Jessica Dale Patterson, 28, exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to put out the flames, according to the release. She was transported to the hospital by Pickens County EMS personnel.
Before leaving the scene, Patterson told deputies she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in her vehicle’s trunk. These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions, police said.
Patterson was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 on Jameson Road in Pickens, and the vehicle displayed a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen.
The deputy activated his vehicle’s emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Patterson accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy, police said, and she wound up flipping the vehicle.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
