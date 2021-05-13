Hummer, with multiple gas cans in back, destroyed in fire

A Hummer was destroyed and the driver was injured in a vehicle fire Wednesday in Homosassa, Florida, according to the Citrus County Chronicle.
Citrus County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call that came in about 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, the newspaper reported.
The Hummer was on fire at South Alabama Avenue and West Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa.
The Hummer’s driver, who was not identified, had just filled up gas cans at the Texaco Food Mart on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, Citrus County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle.
Engine 3 from Homosassa arrived at the scene at 10:59, and the blaze was extinguished at 11:09 a.m., according to the newspaper.
Fire crews found four 5-gallon containers filled with gasoline in the back of the Hummer, the Chronicle reported.
The driver was injured but refused treatment, Marsh told the newspaper.
The Florida State fire marshal conducted an investigation, the Chronicle reported, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection coordinated cleanup of the fuel spill.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:36 p.m., according to the newspaper.
An official cause will be determined and confirmed by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Chronicle reported.