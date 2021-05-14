Gas shortage persists, though promising signs appear

The number of gas stations reporting dry tanks dropped only slightly overnight. Crowdsourced fuel tracking app GasBuddy said Friday morning that 49% of Georgia gas stations had dry tanks, down from 50% Thursday night.

The recent shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline caused the gas shortage. Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday night after a ransomware attack had forced the Alpharetta company on May 7 to shut down. It supplies 45% of the fuel to the East Coast.

Shortages were evenly scattered across metro Atlanta Friday morning. A CITGO station on the Moreland Avenue exit off I-285 in southwest DeKalb County had no fuel on Friday, according to GasBuddy. The same was true at a Texaco on Washington Road in East Point, a RaceTrac on Scenic Highway in Snellville and a Kroger on Pleasant Hill Road in Johns Creek.

While it will take several days for things to get back to normal, the gas supply in Georgia will gradually improve in scattered parts of the state, Jeanette McGee, a spokeswoman for AAA, said in a news release.

“Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days,” she said.

Evidence also emerged that many consumers filled their tanks and portable containers early in the week and are no longer panic-buying, said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. U.S. gasoline demand on Thursday dropped 7% from a week earlier.

Still, some areas of the country were struggling with massive shortages. In the District of Columbia, 87% of stations were out of fuel on Friday morning, and 69% of North Carolina gas stations were out of gas, according to GasBuddy.