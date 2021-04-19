South Carolina man suspected in shooting near Roswell lake, police say

Tristan McGill, 21, of South Carolina, is accused of possession of a gun as a felon and theft by receiving stolen property after he was found with a weapon at the Lake House at Martin’s Landing apartments, Roswell police said. Officers were called to the area of Martin Lake about 2:20 p.m. after multiple people heard gunshots.

Witnesses said the suspected shooter ran into a nearby apartment complex, and the victim left in a car, according to police.