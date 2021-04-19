South Carolina man suspected in shooting near Roswell lake, police say

A suspect in a Roswell shooting is behind bars after he ran from the scene Sunday and was found hiding in an apartment complex, officials said.
Tristan McGill, 21, of South Carolina, is accused of possession of a gun as a felon and theft by receiving stolen property after he was found with a weapon at the Lake House at Martin’s Landing apartments, Roswell police said. Officers were called to the area of Martin Lake about 2:20 p.m. after multiple people heard gunshots.
Witnesses said the suspected shooter ran into a nearby apartment complex, and the victim left in a car, according to police.
“Officers quickly set up a perimeter to contain the suspect, and were able to locate and take him into custody without incident,” police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said in a news release.
The gun police said they found on McGill was reported stolen out of South Carolina. About the same time McGill was taken into custody, a 22-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, Lupo said.
The victim was expected to survive.
“Investigators determined that McGill and the victim are known to each other, and believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident,” Lupo said. “There are no outstanding suspects at this time.”
An investigation is ongoing. McGill had not been charged in the shooting as of Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police detectives at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.