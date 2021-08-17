South Carolina man arrested, charged in 2 Georgia bank robberies

The first of the two robberies occurred last Wednesday when a man walked into the Northeast Georgia Bank on Big A Road in Toccoa and passed the teller a note demanding money, Fox Carolina reports. The teller complied and the suspect escaped on foot.

Two days later the same suspect resurfaced 40 miles away at a Wells Fargo bank on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, police say.

There, a masked bandit entered the building around noon and allegedly gave a note to a teller demanding cash, reports said.

The man, who said he was armed, took the loot and fled behind a Publix on Enota Avenue, where a stolen getaway truck awaited, the Times reported.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police have not revealed how much money was stolen.

In the Wells Fargo robbery, the suspect managed to escape despite the bank triggering an alarm minutes into the hold-up. The man was, however, photographed on bank surveillance wearing Khaki shorts, a hat, and a dark-colored T-shirt.

Later, Stephens County Emergency Management in Toccoa identified the suspect as McCollum, Fox Carolina reported.

On the day of his arrest, McCollum was spotted driving a white 1997 Ford F-350 four-door truck that had been stolen the previous week in Pickens County, South Carolina, according to the Times.

An investigation continues and involves multiple jurisdictions, including the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.