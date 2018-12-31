Son of woman strangled, burned with husband in July charged in deaths

According to the Buffalo, N.Y., NBC affiliate station, Sylvester is the oldest son of Deborah Hubbard, 65, who moved from Buffalo to Atlanta with her husband, 67, less than a year before their deaths.

Deborah and Harry Hubbard are shown in an undated family photo. (Photo: WIBV-TV)

Roughly 12 hours after the bodies were discovered in the charred home, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths a homicide.

Atlanta police said evidence collection was difficult because more than 50 percent of the residence was destroyed in the fire.

Police did not provide any additional information about the investigation or what led them to arrest Sylvester.

