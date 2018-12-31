X

Son of woman strangled, burned with husband in July charged in deaths

News | Dec 31, 2018
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nearly six months after police said a husband and wife were strangled and left in a burning Atlanta home, the woman’s son has been arrested and charged with murder.

Keith Sylvester, 47, was arrested Saturday and taken to the Fulton County Jail, Atlanta police confirmed to AJC.com.

He was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the brutal July 3 deaths of Harry and Deborah Hubbard, a couple in their 60s who lived in a home on Harvel Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Sylvester waived his first court appearance Monday morning. No bond was set. His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 14.

Authorities said at the time they believe the Hubbards were strangled to death before the fire. They were found badly burned and covered in debris.

According to the Buffalo, N.Y., NBC affiliate station, Sylvester is the oldest son of Deborah Hubbard, 65, who moved from Buffalo to Atlanta with her husband, 67, less than a year before their deaths.

Deborah and Harry Hubbard are shown in an undated family photo. (Photo: WIBV-TV)

Roughly 12 hours after the bodies were discovered in the charred home, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths a homicide.

Atlanta police said evidence collection was difficult because more than 50 percent of the residence was destroyed in the fire.

Police did not provide any additional information about the investigation or what led them to arrest Sylvester.

