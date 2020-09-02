Man no longer charged in parents’ gruesome deaths in Atlanta; new suspect arrested

Explore Neighbors honor couple found strangled in burned Atlanta home

Sylvester, who was 47 at the time, spoke to Atlanta police detectives at the scene, but he wasn’t arrested until six months later.

At the time, police said Sylvester was the only one with access to the house’s keys and that all the doors were locked, with no signs of forced entry. Police also accused him of bringing moth balls, candles and rubbing alcohol into the home, claiming those could be used to start the fire.

It took several months, but the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office eventually learned that another man, Muckle, was in the home that day.

“The result of this investigation shows that an assailant, who was unnamed in the original police investigation, was, in fact, in the house of Deborah and Harry Hubbard 20 minutes before a 911 call was placed regarding the fire that caused their deaths,” DA Paul Howard said in an emailed statement.

Howard said the information was learned through the execution of a Google geofense search warrant, a court-approved order requiring the tech company to search for mobile devices within a specific area. The warrants are typically used to help investigators determine if a suspect was present during the commission of a crime. The DA said it took Google “nearly nine months to send that information” to his investigators.

“The results of this search warrant identified Cornelius Muckle as the culprit whose phone was inside the house at the time of the crimes,” the statement said. “Additionally, the Google information also revealed that Muckle pawned several items belonging to the Hubbards two days after the homicide.”

On March 4, the charges against Sylvester were dropped and Muckle became the new target for authorities. He was arrested last Thursday on two counts of felony murder and remains in jail without bond, records show.

Further records on Muckle’s charges were not immediately available. However, Sylvester is involved in two court cases since his arrest, but he’s the plaintiff in both.

According to county court records, Sylvester is suing seemingly everyone involved in his case for damages. The lengthy list of defendants include Howard, a deputy DA, two Atlanta police detectives, the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the Fulton County Jail, the chief jailer, and the City of Atlanta Public Defender’s Office.

One case was filed in late 2019, while the other was filed in July. Both are pending.

