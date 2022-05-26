Solar giant Qcells to build new $171 million plant in Georgia

Explore Supply chain issues delay Georgia Power solar projects by a year

Thursday’s announcement earned bipartisan applause.

Gov. Brian Kemp also touted the investment and the “strong, prosperous relationship” that’s developed between Georgia and South Korea. Just last week, South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group also confirmed plans to build a sprawling electric vehicle factory that will bring as many as 8,100 jobs to Bryan County near Savannah.

“We are proud that Qcells, like so many other job creators, has chosen to expand its operations here in the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp, a Republican, said in a release.

U.S. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Georgia, who met with Qcells representatives during a trip to South Korea last year, also praised the company’s decision to build its new factory in Georgia. Ossoff has also introduced legislation to boost tax credits available to domestic solar manufacturers, but the bill has yet to pass in the Senate.

“I will continue working to make Georgia a world leader in renewable energy innovation and manufacturing,” Ossoff said in a release.

Expanding the amount of electricity generated from the sun and other renewable energy sources is key to the global push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming.

However, the U.S. solar industry has faced major headaches lately from supply chain issues and an ongoing federal investigation into possible tariff dodging by Chinese solar manufacturers. Georgia Power recently announced that as a result of those issues, nearly 1,000 megawatts of its planned solar installations are now delayed by a year, slowing the company’s transition to renewable energy.