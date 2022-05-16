Dalton’s Qcells announces $170 million U.S. expansion

South Korea-based Hanwha Solutions, which owns Qcells, said the money will allow the company to produce an additional 1.4 gigawatts of solar panels each year.

A company spokesperson did not specify where the new U.S. facility would be located or whether it will involve an expansion of its existing plant in Dalton. That facility, which opened in 2019, produces roughly 1.7 gigawatts of panels each year and employs approximately 750 people, according to the company.