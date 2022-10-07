BreakingNews
Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
ajc logo
X

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter

News
36 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is revamping an email newsletter to provide readers with a curated collection of news and analysis to start the day.

Arriving in inboxes around 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, the free newsletter offers an in-depth look at a top story, along with summaries of other important – and interesting – news, sports and features from metro Atlanta, the nation and the world. It also highlights the work of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s visual journalists, as well as content from the newspaper’s century and a half of archives.

ExploreSign up now for the free morning newsletter

Written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Alan Judd, the newsletter aims to provide smart, sophisticated content that respects readers’ time and intelligence.

Judd is a longtime investigative reporter who has written about dangerous apartment complexes, Georgia’s juvenile justice and child welfare systems, a cheating scandal in the Atlanta Public Schools, and many other topics. Twice he has been a member of reporting teams that were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize: in 2006, for coverage of a deadly shooting at the Fulton County Courthouse, and in 2017, for a national investigation of doctors who sexually abused patients.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution product, launching in October, represents a refresh for the existing newsletter A.M. News. Readers are encouraged to help rename the newsletter and to offer feedback at alan.judd@ajc.com. To sign up for daily delivery, go to https://www.ajc.com/morning-newsletter-signup/.

Editors' Picks

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial59m ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
3h ago

OPINION: Campaign notebook: Always the same Brian Kemp
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
6h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegemania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta rapidly grows data center footprint amid fervent competition
5h ago
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
18h ago
Hyundai EV parts supplier announces plans for $1.3B factory in U.S.
19h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
22h ago
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top