AJC revamps daily morning newsletter

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is revamping an email newsletter to provide readers with a curated collection of news and analysis to start the day.
Arriving in inboxes around 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, the free newsletter offers an in-depth look at a top story, along with summaries of other important – and interesting – news, sports and features from metro Atlanta, the nation and the world. It also highlights the work of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s visual journalists, as well as content from the newspaper’s century and a half of archives.
Written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Alan Judd, the newsletter aims to provide smart, sophisticated content that respects readers’ time and intelligence.
Judd is a longtime investigative reporter who has written about dangerous apartment complexes, Georgia’s juvenile justice and child welfare systems, a cheating scandal in the Atlanta Public Schools, and many other topics. Twice he has been a member of reporting teams that were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize: in 2006, for coverage of a deadly shooting at the Fulton County Courthouse, and in 2017, for a national investigation of doctors who sexually abused patients.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution product, launching in October, represents a refresh for the existing newsletter A.M. News. Readers are encouraged to help rename the newsletter and to offer feedback at alan.judd@ajc.com. To sign up for daily delivery, go to https://www.ajc.com/morning-newsletter-signup/.