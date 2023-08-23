BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Sidney Powell, Trump campaign attorney, surrenders at Fulton County Jail

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Powell was granted a $100,000 bond Wednesday morning ahead of her surrender. She is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

She worked on former President Donald Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election. Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached election data from Coffee County.

She is also accused of tasking people to identify Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Get Trump indictment news and analysis in your inbox
20m ago
Rudy Giuliani surrenders minutes after attorneys leave bond negotiations
52m ago
Rudy Giuliani bond set at $150K in Georgia Trump case; he’s booked at Fulton jail
1h ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
5h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top