Sidney Powell, Trump campaign attorney, surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Powell was granted a $100,000 bond Wednesday morning ahead of her surrender. She is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

She worked on former President Donald Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election. Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached election data from Coffee County.

She is also accused of tasking people to identify Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results.