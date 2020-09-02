Shots fired 2 days in a row at homes in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood

Two mornings in a row this week, shots were fired at homes in Decatur’s historic Oakhurst neighborhood, authorities said.
The latest incident took place about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hood Circle. Residents reported that someone fired several times into the front of their house, Decatur police said in a statement. Officers recovered shell casings, but there were no injuries.
Authorities are searching for a possible connection between that incident and a similar shooting the previous morning.
On Tuesday, residents at a home in the 200 block of Feld Avenue reported that two men fired several shots at about 12:30 a.m. Officers recovered shell casings outside the home, located bullet holes inside the house and inspected the area for further evidence.
Both incidents are under investigation.
