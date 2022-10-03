BreakingNews
TOP LOCAL STORY | Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
ajc logo
X

Short-term rentals to face new regulations in Cobb County

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Cobb County commissioners approved short-term rental regulations last week, setting new limitations that have been brought forth in code amendment packages since 2020 but never passed until now.

The county will now require short-term rental owners to get a certificate of occupancy and designate a local agent that can be contacted by the county to address complaints or issues. Owners will also need to notify neighbors and homeowners associations about the rental, and they can have only one listing per residence.

Cobb residents have consistently been divided on the issue.

Linda Verde, an owner who rents out two guest bedrooms in her East Cobb home, said she supports the ordinance except for the limit of one rental unit per property. She said that owners who live on the property have more control over their unit and can mitigate any problems.

“The only way that we are able to afford that home is by short-term rentals,” she said to the board. ”We regulate everything that happens in our home.”

Short-term rentals include any type of housing unit rented for 30 days or less, often advertised online on sites like Airbnb and VRBO to be used as temporary stays. Many owners rely on short-term rentals for additional income.

The county brought the regulations in response to complaints from residents about rentals turned into party houses, too many cars parked along the streets and other general disruptions to neighborhoods.

Commissioners created a task force with short-term rental owners, members of the community and other interested parties to look at how to regulate the industry and address the concerns while still allowing the practice.

“I think this does help us to better regulate a lot of issues that we’ve had,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.

Enforcement will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and will be complaint-based: neighbors can file complaints with the county, which will then turn to the designated agent of the rental to address any issues.

Commissioners considered higher fines but decided to keep the penalties for registered short-term rentals at $500 for the first violation and $750 for the second within a 12-month period. After the third violation, the certificate would be revoked, ineligible for renewal for another year.

Those who do not register will face $500 penalties each night the unit is rented out without a certificate of occupancy.

Cities and counties across metro Atlanta have also taken steps to regulate the burgeoning industry, requiring short-term rental owners to follow rules and regulations varying by jurisdiction. Smyrna passed a similar ordinance in 2021.

Jessica Guinn, the county’s community development director, said the county needs to have something in place to regulate the industry, pointing to the other regulations approved throughout metro Atlanta.

“Currently, we have nothing,” Guinn said. “Let’s move forward something with the code that’s in line with best practices throughout the state.

“If we determine that it’s not achieving the goals of the commissioners in enacting this, and we need to put additional restrictions on, we can always bring it back.”

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Kickback Kemp’ Behind in polls, Abrams pushes new attack on governor3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
3h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
2h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Interim Brent Key figured out where to go in Tech victory
17h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Interim Brent Key figured out where to go in Tech victory
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves start October by dominating Mets in ‘emotional’ series
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

As Cobb requires apartment inspections, some fear tenants will carry the burden
38m ago
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
1h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff photos

Where the candidates for Georgia governor stand on the issues
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
3h ago
Georgia election heads survived 2020; now they’re bracing for this year
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top