Shooting spree in San Diego leaves 1 dead, others wounded

The wounded were expected to survive after suffering only non-life threatening injuries, reports said.

A fourth person was injured, but it was unclear if he or she had been shot because they were treated and released at the scene.

Police also confirmed that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The deceased was gunned down near a valet parking area at the front entrance of the upscale Pendry San Diego hotel on J Street, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Witnesses said the suspect walked up to the victim, who was believed to be a hotel employee, exchanged words and opened fire without warning.

The gunman walked away and later emerged near Fifth and Island avenues, where he shot into a group of people standing outside, leaving three wounded, reports said. Several witnesses reportedly chased the suspect before officers finally caught up to him on Fifth Avenue and G Street.

He was arrested after a short struggle with police who Tasered him, reports said.

The gunman appeared to be purposely bumping into people and starting arguments, according to ABC 10News.

A witness at the scene told the station that the suspect “was just walking by them, kind of in a bad mood and it was kind of like a shoulder brush, and then right after that he was saying, ‘You guys having a good time?’ And that’s when he pulled out a gun and he started shooting ... before they even had a chance to react or say a word, that’s when the guy pulled out the gun and started shooting.”