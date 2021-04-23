Shooting spree in San Diego leaves 1 dead, others wounded

One person was killed and as many as four others wounded in a shooting spree Thursday night in downtown San Diego, according to reports.
The suspected gunman, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody after attempting to flee the area.
Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in an area known as the Gaslamp Quarter at Fifth Avenue and J Street, authorities said.
The circumstances or the shootings, which occurred along several city blocks, remain unclear and investigators were still trying to piece together exactly what happened.
The names of the victims have not been released. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and three wounded were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The wounded were expected to survive after suffering only non-life threatening injuries, reports said.
A fourth person was injured, but it was unclear if he or she had been shot because they were treated and released at the scene.
Police also confirmed that a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The deceased was gunned down near a valet parking area at the front entrance of the upscale Pendry San Diego hotel on J Street, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Witnesses said the suspect walked up to the victim, who was believed to be a hotel employee, exchanged words and opened fire without warning.
The gunman walked away and later emerged near Fifth and Island avenues, where he shot into a group of people standing outside, leaving three wounded, reports said. Several witnesses reportedly chased the suspect before officers finally caught up to him on Fifth Avenue and G Street.
He was arrested after a short struggle with police who Tasered him, reports said.
The gunman appeared to be purposely bumping into people and starting arguments, according to ABC 10News.
A witness at the scene told the station that the suspect “was just walking by them, kind of in a bad mood and it was kind of like a shoulder brush, and then right after that he was saying, ‘You guys having a good time?’ And that’s when he pulled out a gun and he started shooting ... before they even had a chance to react or say a word, that’s when the guy pulled out the gun and started shooting.”