9 kids wounded during shootout at birthday party for 12-year-old

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s officials arrived later to find nine children, mostly teenagers, suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Everybody I saw taken to the ambulance — they were all kids,” neighbor Rashad Bolden told WWLTV. “I looked out my window and saw a whole bunch of people scurrying, so I came outside.”

Authorities determined that two guns flashed during the altercation.

Among those wounded were a 17-year-old boy shot in the arm; a 16-year-old boy grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the ankle; a 15-year-old boy shot in the foot; a 14-year-old boy shot in the leg; a 13-year-old boy shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs.

More seriously injured were a 16-year-old boy shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old boy who was wounded in the head, police said in a statement.

“Of the nine, seven were treated at a local hospital and released. Two remain in the hospital in stable condition,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

So far, no arrests have been made because witnesses at the party have refused to come forward to identify the shooters.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said in a statement following the incident. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

An investigation continues.