BREAKING: 8 killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

“This is a sight that no one should see,” Cook told reporters.

So far, authorities have not identified the gunman nor his motive. The total number of dead did not include him. Cook said it was too early to tell whether the shooter was an employee at the facility.

Police officers arrived at the facility just after 11 p.m. Thursday as the shooting was taking place, Cook said. Inside they found “multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” Cook said.

The scene was control by 2:45 a.m. and the public was not believed to be in danger.

More than a hundred worried family members had begun gathering at a nearby Holiday Inn Express for the latest word on their loved ones, reports said.

The warehouse where the shooting happened is on the the southwest side of Indianapolis, near the airport, where law enforcement had blocked highway access as the investigation got under way.

A witness who spoke to a local news station WRTV said he heard as many as 10 shots after managing to escape the scene at the end of his shift.

“This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller told WRTV. “I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.”

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information, according to The Associated Press.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Thursday night’s tragedy marked the second mass shooting in Indianapolis this year. On January 24, six people including an unborn baby were killed in a shooting at a house on the city’s northeast side. A teenager has been charged.

The shooting is also the latest in an overall deadly wave this year across the country.

A shooting spree at several metro Atlanta spas on March 16 left eight dead, including six Asian women.

Days later, on March 22, another mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store killed 10 people, including a police officer.

On March 31, four people including a child were killed and two wounded in a shooting at an Orange, California, office complex.

Just last week, six people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

