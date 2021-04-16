U.S. wracked with several mass shootings in 2021

Atlanta

Eight people were killed by a gunman at three Atlanta-area spa businesses in March. Seven of the slain were women, and six were of Asian descent. Police charged a 21-year-old white man with the killings.

There was deep skepticism over the shooter’s claim his motive was sex addiction. There was public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Boulder, Colorado

A week later, a shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killed 10 people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene. The suspect bought a firearm at a local gun store after passing a background check.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting and why the suspect chose the King Soopers grocery store.

Orange, California

A few days later, a gunman killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building. He knew all the victims. Apparently before opening fire, he chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside.

In this photo provided by Guillermo Lefranc, members of the community and family members attend a vigil outside the scene of a shooting in Orange, California. Police say that suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez had targeted mobile home brokerage company Unified Homes and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Authorities identified the people killed in the California attack as Luis Tovar, 50, who owned Unified Homes; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, and her brother Matthew Farias, 9. (Guillermo Lefranc via AP) Credit: Guillermo Lefranc Credit: Guillermo Lefranc

Among the victims was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother. The woman was the only survivor among those shot. The others killed were a man and two women.