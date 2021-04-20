BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Long Island grocery store

The gunman was believed to have jumped on a city bus and fled the scene.

Dozens of police and emergency personnel quickly arrived and were gathered outside the store.

The suspect was still at large more than an hour after the shooting.

Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown and the public residents were warned to remain indoors due to the developing situation.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, although police have said the suspect may have previously worked at the business.

The names of the victims have not been released. The person who died was reportedly a man age 49.

There was no word on the extent of injuries to the survivors or whether they were targeted.

