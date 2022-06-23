Shoe company renovating its Gwinnett plant and adding 340 new jobs

The updates to the company’s existing facility will include adding new manufacturing lines, which are expected to double the plant’s production capacity, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

A family-run and women-led company, Okabashi Brands was founded by an Iranian immigrant and has sold more than 35 million pairs of shoes since it was established in 1984. The company’s brands include Okabashi, Oka-B, and Third Oak, which are sold at retail stores and online, as well to major manufacturing customers.