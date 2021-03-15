Sheriff: Inmate who left Hall County work detail captured in Tennessee

Authorities asked for the public’s help to find Daniel Morgan, 37, after he allegedly left his work detail Feb. 12 and got into a silver SUV waiting nearby. He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit when he left the Barber Road facility, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Explore Hall deputies seek inmate who left work detail in silver SUV

The Gainesville man was located Thursday morning at a home in Hamilton County in Tennessee, the agency said. Deputies picked him up Saturday and returned him to his cell at the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.