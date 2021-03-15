X

Sheriff: Inmate who left Hall County work detail captured in Tennessee

Authorities asked for the public’s help to find Daniel Morgan, 37, after he allegedly left his work detail Feb. 12 and got into a silver SUV waiting nearby.
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One month after he was accused of walking away from jail grounds, an inmate is back in custody in Hall County.

Authorities asked for the public’s help to find Daniel Morgan, 37, after he allegedly left his work detail Feb. 12 and got into a silver SUV waiting nearby. He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit when he left the Barber Road facility, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gainesville man was located Thursday morning at a home in Hamilton County in Tennessee, the agency said. Deputies picked him up Saturday and returned him to his cell at the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Morgan was initially facing a felony nonviolent theft charge as well as three misdemeanor charges.

“Morgan now faces an additional charge of escape, a felony,” Hall sheriff’s spokesman Derrek Booth said.

No one else has been charged in the escape case, he said. It was unknown if deputies have identified the driver of the SUV, a 2006 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag number RVQ8587.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

