Sexual assault cold case in DeKalb closed following guilty plea, 15-year sentence

Courtney Howe, 50, had been charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary and theft by taking, District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a post.

In early May 1997, officials said Howe entered an Atlanta home on Harts Mill Road. When the victim woke up in the middle of the night and went to the kitchen to grab a glass of water, she came face-to-face with Howe, who appeared to be wielding a knife, Boston said. Authorities said Howe pushed the victim to the ground and tied her wrists, then forced her to her bedroom.