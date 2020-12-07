Senate runoffs: Where and when to vote early in DeKalb County

Georgia’s voter registration deadline for the Jan. 5 runoffs is Monday, Dec. 7. Voters may request an absentee ballot for the runoffs, but the request must be received by Jan. 1. An absentee ballot application can be submitted online, by mail, by fax or in-person to your county’s board of registrar’s office.

Eleven of DeKalb’s early voting locations will remain open on the same days and feature the same operating hours, while two locations will be open for a limited time. The majority of early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Early voting will not take place Christmas Day or Dec. 26.