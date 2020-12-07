X

Senate runoffs: Where and when to vote early in DeKalb County

November 13, 2020 Stonecrest: DeKalb County officials joined with the City of Stonecrest officials for a walkthrough Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 of the vote counting facility at the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest, where it plans to start its part of the recount at 7 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the facility which was used as an early voting site for the election provides more space and allows for better social distancing than would be possible at the county’s elections office off Memorial Drive. Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 14,000 votes as of Friday morning. The cost of Georgia recount six-day recount isn’t known, but initial estimates from DeKalb County indicate it might be pricey. DeKalb officials said Friday the recount will cost about $180,000, including $147,000 in pay, $20,000 for food and beverages, and $12,000 for personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related precautions. The numbers are preliminary and may change, according to DeKalb. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DeKalb has 13 advance in-person voting locations for the Jan. 5 runoff elections

DeKalb County released its list of early voting locations for the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will decide which political party controls the U.S. senate.

From Dec. 14 through Dec. 31, there will be a baker’s dozen of advance in-person voting locations for DeKalb residents. Some locations will also be open on weekends, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Three races will be determined Jan. 5, including the attention-grabbing double senate runoff. Republican incumbents Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue face challenges from Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. In addition, longtime Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald is in a runoff against Democrat Daniel Blackman for a Georgia Public Service Commission seat.

Georgia’s voter registration deadline for the Jan. 5 runoffs is Monday, Dec. 7. Voters may request an absentee ballot for the runoffs, but the request must be received by Jan. 1. An absentee ballot application can be submitted online, by mail, by fax or in-person to your county’s board of registrar’s office.

Eleven of DeKalb’s early voting locations will remain open on the same days and feature the same operating hours, while two locations will be open for a limited time. The majority of early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Early voting will not take place Christmas Day or Dec. 26.

Here are those early voting locations:

• Coan Recreation Center, 1530 Woodbine Avenue SE, Atlanta

• Core4 Atlanta, 2050 Will Ross Court, Chamblee

• Berean Christian Church’s Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center, 2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain

• County Line Ellenwood Life Center, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood

• Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

• The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur

• Former Sam’s Club Building, 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest

• Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker

• Voter Registration and Elections Office (2 advance voting locations), 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur

DeKalb’s other two locations are the Decatur Recreational Center, 231 Sycamore Street, Decatur, and the Agnes Scott College Bullock Science Center, 100 East Dougherty Street, Decatur.

The recreational center will be open for advance in-person voting from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, while Agnes Scott’s location will be open Dec. 21 through Dec. 31. Both locations will operate the same hours as the county’s other 10 early voting locations.

Absentee ballots can not be submitted at early voting locations. They can be mailed to the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office or deposited in one of the county’s 32 absentee drop boxes. The return deadline is 7 p.m. Jan. 5.

