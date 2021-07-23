Seminar focuses on preserving the records found in family Bibles

The event, co-hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled for August 10 from 9 a.m. until noon. If you bring your family Bible, you will learn how to store it. The archival team will photograph and digitize the records that are in the Bible for preservation of the information. The family information will then be available online through the National DAR Library in Washington, D.C. at dar.org. Photographs and other relevant information are welcomed. This is a wonderful and free opportunity to have a team of certified conservators and archivists provide information and make the copies. The DAR’s Bible collection is available in book form at the Georgia Archives. It’s a great resource and the larger collection in Washington is even greater. For more information and to register, email jameswaldropregent@gmail.com . The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. Go to GeorgiaArchives.org for directions or call 678-364-3710. The archives is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for research. See website for hours and other details.

Memory Lab is topic of Lunch and Learn

“Memory Lab” will be the topic of the noon August 13 Virtual Lunch and Learn seminar at the Georgia Archives. The speaker will be Muriel Jackson, genealogy librarian and archivist, Genealogical & Historical Room, Middle Georgia Regional Library (Washington Memorial Library) in Macon. She created the Memory Lab at her library. Patrons may come there, book a three-hour time slot, and use the lab to copy family materials. For information on the free seminar, check GeorgiaArchives.org. Jackson recently spoke on NPR on this subject. The Washington Memorial Library in Macon has one of the best genealogy collections in the state, so put it on your list to visit for sure.