BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Security measures intensify around Fulton jail

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Getting near the Fulton County Jail is no easy task on the same day former President Donald Trump is expected to be booked on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

Security measures were added Thursday as demonstrators and media flocked to the northwest Atlanta facility on Rice Street. Several streets are blocked off and access points are bristling with extra surveillance.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The jail is located in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood in a sprawling county government complex that includes office space and a maintenance facility. There are two entrances. The first is on Rice Street, a narrow neighborhood street off the much larger, busier Marietta Boulevard.

The second entrance, which Trump is expected to use, is on the wide, industrial Jefferson Street which runs along the southern edge of the jail complex.

Rice Street, where demonstrators gathered Thursday, has been completely shut down to all traffic. Crowds began to grow around 10 a.m. but have remained fairly quiet.

Access to Jefferson Street is restricted by deputies who are turning away cars and foot traffic. Drones are buzzing through the sky, including tethered surveillance drones that remain connected to a power source on the ground and can provide continuous aerial video coverage.

Deputies in the area are wearing ballistic vests over their uniforms, and anyone who strays to the jail side of the street is promptly reprimanded by an officer on a bullhorn.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
5h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: TNS

LISTEN: Is Donald Trump the ‘loser’ of a debate he boycotted?
9h ago
The Latest
Ahead of Trump booking, Fulton jail functions as normal
5m ago
Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark granted bond
7m ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump departs Bedminster, N.J., to surrender to authorities at the Fulton...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
17h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top