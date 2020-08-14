SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Yet ‘another rainy day’ on tap for North Georgia

North Georgia is due for a rain-free day, but that won’t come Saturday.
Instead, Georgians will have to wait until the end of the weekend for a — mostly — dry day outside.
“I think Saturday is going to be another rainy day across northern Georgia. Some of that rain could be heavy at times, but you’re going to love Sunday,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said, teasing Sunday’s drier forecast.
Metro Atlanta will kick off the weekend under cloud cover, which will begin to develop into scattered showers during the later morning hours, Burns said. Temperatures, which will start off in the low 70s, will quickly build to a high of 88 degrees, which is the average for this time of year.
Atlanta has a 60% chance of rain Saturday, which will begin to taper off as the sun sets.
“The showers will gradually begin to diminish Saturday evening, so Saturday night looks great,” Burns said. “Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous across northern Georgia.”
Sunday’s forecast clears up significantly, with only a 10% chance of rain, Burns said. Temperatures will also reach the low 90s, which will become the norm until mid-week, according to the latest forecast.
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects planned Saturday that drivers will want to avoid, mostly along the Perimeter.
A right lane of I-285 North will be blocked at Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GDOT said. Another right northbound lane of the Perimeter will be blocked at I-20 from 7 a.m. to noon in Fulton County.
In DeKalb County, there will be rolling closures along I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road from noon until 2 p.m., GDOT said.
