SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Yet ‘another rainy day’ on tap for North Georgia

“The showers will gradually begin to diminish Saturday evening, so Saturday night looks great,” Burns said. “Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous across northern Georgia.”

Sunday’s forecast clears up significantly, with only a 10% chance of rain, Burns said. Temperatures will also reach the low 90s, which will become the norm until mid-week, according to the latest forecast.

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects planned Saturday that drivers will want to avoid, mostly along the Perimeter.

A right lane of I-285 North will be blocked at Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GDOT said. Another right northbound lane of the Perimeter will be blocked at I-20 from 7 a.m. to noon in Fulton County.

In DeKalb County, there will be rolling closures along I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road from noon until 2 p.m., GDOT said.

