HAPPENING TODAY: Militias scheduled to gather at Stone Mountain

Several far-right groups, including militias and white supremacists, are planning to rally Saturday at Stone Mountain, and a broad coalition of leftist anti-racist groups are organizing a counter-demonstration. Local authorities, who have been closely monitoring online chatter about the rally, are bracing for possible conflict.
On Friday evening, park officials announced the site will close its gates Saturday rather than allow a confrontation. The city of Stone Mountain, meanwhile, has urged people to stay away from downtown, and suspended MARTA bus service within city limits.
The rally was planned in response to hundreds of members of a Black militia who turned heads July 4 as they marched with assault rifles, shotguns and other firearms, on Stone Mountain and its famous Confederate memorial.
This is the second time the park has closed ahead of a planned political demonstration. The park closed last year on the Saturday before Atlanta hosted Super Bowl LIII to head off demonstrations around a planned white supremacist rally.
