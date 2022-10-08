SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps, sunny skies as cold front moves in

Sunday will be relatively similar. Just fewer clouds and a bit cooler.

With sunny skies and cooler temperatures, it’s the perfect weekend to head outdoors and enjoy the many activities the city is hosting.

Atlanta Pride is back after two years without in-person events and no parade due to the pandemic. The event officially kicked off Thursday with a party, but the festival is planned for the weekend. Several performances and events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sunday will kick off with the Atlanta Pride Parade from noon to 2 p.m., with other events in the afternoon.

One Musicfest, a multistage, genre-spanning, open-air festival for progressive Black music, is also back this weekend at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Performers for the sold-out festival include Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

If you’re looking for a sports game to attend, Georgia Tech will be going against Duke University at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bobby Dodd Stadium. A bit earlier, Atlanta United will begin their game against the New York City Football Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

