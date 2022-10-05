ajc logo
Atlanta Pride 2022: ‘We’re back & better’

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Pride returns with more than 20 events in just 2 days

After two years without parades or in-person events, Atlanta Pride is back, and it’s making up for lost time with two absolutely packed days of events.

Organizers are expecting more than 350,000 visitors for the festival’s events in Piedmont Park, and around 100,000 spectators for the Pride Parade on Sunday.

Atlanta Pride executive director Jamie Fergerson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she’s excited for “a return to celebration, a return to gathering. I want people to feel safe and welcome.

“One of the best things for me is that I see a lot of friends from different parts of my life that I haven’t seen for a long time,” Fergerson added. “Particularly as I’ve gotten older, as we all work and have families and different responsibilities, Pride feels like a reunion. I love that.”

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of the fun, we’ve gathered a list of events, performances, parades and more. Be sure to take a moment to stop by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s booth at the festival — we’ll be passing out Pride buttons, and we’ve got a photo/video booth set up so you can get some pics to remember the fun.

Thursday — Kickoff

Atlanta Pride’s Official Kick Off Party starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Mean St., Atlanta. Tickets are $50. Guests include Silky Nutmeg Ganache from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dotte Com and Drew Friday. DJ Abby Dear and DJ Esme will keep the beats coming.

Saturday — Opening Day

Pride officially returns to Piedmont Park, at the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Admission is free, but VIP tickets are available from $75 and include access to a reserved seating area at the Coca-Cola Main Stage, private restrooms and two free drink tickets per day.

Entertainment schedule

The fun starts at 9 a.m. on the Gray Television Stage:

  • Kashi Atlanta Yoga — 9 a.m.
  • Out Front Theatre — 11 a.m.
  • Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus — 11:30 a.m.
  • Dad’s Garage Theatre — 12:22 p.m.
  • MOKSHA — 1:57 p.m.
  • Exquisite Gender — 3 p.m.
  • Sophia Dashing — 4 p.m.
  • Shooting Star Cabaret — 4:55 p.m.
  • Queer Your Gender Dance Party — 7:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the Coca-Cola Main Stage, things will get started at 2 p.m.:

  • DJ Babey Drew — 2 p.m.
  • Neriah — 3:20 p.m.
  • Chrissy Chlapecka — 3:50 p.m.
  • Trinidad Cardona — 4:10 p.m.
  • Brooke Eden — 4:45 p.m.
  • Jax — 5:45 p.m.
  • Regard — 6:25 p.m.
  • Big Freedia — 7:50 p.m.
  • Flo Rida — 9 p.m.
It's back! Atlanta Pride returns with 3 days of revelry

Marches

In addition to the performances, Saturday includes several marches that take place in or around the park.

  • Annual Trans March: This march “celebrates and promotes visibility of the Trans community.” Meet at 1:15 p.m. at the park’s Charles Allen Gate. The march starts at 1:45 and goes down 10th Street, turns on Peachtree, then heads back toward the park’s 14th Street gate.
  • Annual Bi & Pan March: “Folks of all gender identities, expressions, and their allies are welcome to participate!” according to organizers. Meet at 3 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate. The route is the same as the Annual Trans March.
  • Annual Dyke March: This march “is dedicated to the empowerment of the women of Atlanta and beyond.” Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate. The route is the same as the other marches.

Sunday — Pride Parade and more

Sunday kicks off with Atlanta Pride’s biggest event: the official Atlanta Pride Parade, drawing more than 100,000 people to the streets of Midtown. The parade steps off at noon at the Civic Center MARTA station (consider taking the train to avoid parking) and marches up Peachtree Street, then turns on 10th Street and heads toward Piedmont Park — arriving just in time for the day’s activities, starting with two Open Dance Parties, one at each of the park’s stages.

Entertainment schedule

Performances start at 3:15 p.m. on the Coca-Cola Main Stage:

  • DJ Canvas — 3:15 p.m.
  • Michel Jons Band — 4:35 p.m.
  • Betty Who — 6 p.m.
  • Starlight Cabaret — 7:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the Gray Television Stage, expect some bawdy fun:

  • Candybox Revue Burlesque Show — 3:30 p.m.
  • Sweet Tea: A Queer Variety Show — 5 p.m.

According to its website, the mission of the Atlanta Pride Committee is “to advance unity, visibility, and wellness among persons with widely diverse gender and sexual identities through cultural, social, political, and educational programs and activities.”

