SAG Award nods: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ top list

In a rebuke to the Golden Globes, where the best-drama lineup was composed of films with majority-white casts, four of the five nominees for the SAGs’ top prize, best cast — “Minari,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night in Miami” — were made up mainly of people of color, with Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” taking the fifth spot.

What does this mean for contenders like “Nomadland” and “The Father,” which are presumed to be real Oscar threats for best picture but were left out of the SAGs’ top category, even as their actors earned individual nominations? There’s no cause for alarm just yet: SAG voters tend to favor large ensemble casts with multiple people sharing scenes, and more intimate movies often fail to make the best-cast lineup.

Still, there were some notable snubs and surprises in the individual acting categories. Though “Da 5 Bloods” earned a best-cast nod and a supporting-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, the film’s powerhouse lead, Delroy Lindo, was shut out once again. Meanwhile, “Mank” standout Amanda Seyfried and the “Pieces of a Woman” star Ellen Burstyn were left off the supporting actress lineup, and “The Little Things” star Jared Leto sneaked into the supporting-actor final-five over far worthier competition, like the snubbed Paul Raci from “Sound of Metal.”

The SAG Awards show will be held April 4, and the ceremony itself may provide further hints about this awards season’s ultimate conclusion: Last year’s surprise best-cast win for “Parasite” was a crucial pit stop on the way to that film’s historic best-picture victory at the Oscars.

Here are the nominations in the top movie categories:

Outstanding Cast

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

