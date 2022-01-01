Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter mark quiet New Year’s Eve in Georgia

The charitable organization Carter Plains Foundation shared a Facebook post in which the well-known Georgia couple were marking the arrival of a new year on New Year’s Eve from their Georgia hometown of Plains on Friday evening — including the former president donning special 2022 spectacles for fun.

The naval officer turned peanut farmer, turned governor, turned president, turned Nobel Peace Prize winner and oldest living former president celebrated his 97th birthday Oct. 1. A couple of months earlier on Aug. 18, the former first lady — who has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing — turned 94.