Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter mark quiet New Year’s Eve in Georgia

Being in their 90s didn’t stop former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter from again celebrating the arrival of a new year.
The charitable organization Carter Plains Foundation shared a Facebook post in which the well-known Georgia couple were marking the arrival of a new year on New Year’s Eve from their Georgia hometown of Plains on Friday evening — including the former president donning special 2022 spectacles for fun.
The naval officer turned peanut farmer, turned governor, turned president, turned Nobel Peace Prize winner and oldest living former president celebrated his 97th birthday Oct. 1. A couple of months earlier on Aug. 18, the former first lady — who has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing — turned 94.
As part of their memorable 2021, on July 7 the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a star-studded party featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Ambassador Andrew Young, country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and media mogul Ted Turner.
And after more than seven decades together, the pair also showed they still share the romance that’s called for with the traditional New Year’s Eve kiss. Their only twist was they marked the moment a few hours before midnight. Their holiday smooch was shared on Facebook by photographer Jill Stuckey.
The nonagenarians have kept a low profile during the pandemic but have made occasional public appearances.
And to conclude their 2021 appearances was the New Year’s Eve tradition of watching a blue peanut made of lights drop — and at their age they don’t have to wait until midnight for the moment.
About the Author