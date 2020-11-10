Romaine lettuce sold at more than 1,000 Walmart stores recalled due to E. coli risk

A California-based food producer has voluntarily recalled packages of romaine lettuce sold at more than 1,000 Walmart locations across the country due to possible E. coli contamination.
The company, Tanimura & Antle Inc., announced the voluntary recall late last week for single-head romaine lettuce packages labeled with package dates of 10/15/20-10/16/20 due to concerns about E. coli contamination, according to a Food and Drug Administration announcement.
The recall has been issued in concert with the FDA. It is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.
A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States. The states affected include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Puerto Rico also is included in the recall.
Credit: Via Fda.gov
The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case. Retailers and distributors can identify the potentially affected products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to the exterior of the case.
There have been no reports of illnesses as of Tuesday, but the potential risks of consuming E. coli O157:H7 include diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 877-827-7388.