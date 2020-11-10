Romaine lettuce sold at more than 1,000 Walmart stores recalled due to E. coli risk

The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case. Retailers and distributors can identify the potentially affected products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to the exterior of the case.

There have been no reports of illnesses as of Tuesday, but the potential risks of consuming E. coli O157:H7 include diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 877-827-7388.