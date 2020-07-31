Road rage shooting leaves 1 dead in Clayton County

One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a road rage dispute led to gunfire in Clayton County, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Old Dixie Road in Forest Park about 4 p.m., Clayton County police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said in a statement. Police arrived to find the victim dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
“Clayton County detectives are currently investigating this incident as a homicide,” Issac said. “A preliminary investigation suggests this incident may have started due to road rage. The incident escalated, leading to the fatal shooting of the victim.”
Police have not identified the shooting victim or said whether they were a man or woman. Authorities have not released the descriptions of any suspects in the case.
