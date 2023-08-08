Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market

EV startup plans to build $5B factory an hour east of Atlanta

Credit: Rivian

One of Atlanta’s most popular shopping destinations will soon host a spot for people to get familiar with Rivian’s fleet of electric vehicles, which are expected to roll off planned Peach State production lines in the coming years.

The California-based startup told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it will open a showroom at Ponce City Market in October. The 5,020-square-foot space will join Rivian’s set of retail “Spaces,” a collection of temporary and permanent centers that the company launched in June. Its first location was in New York City.

Atlantans will be able to see and test drive — but not purchase — the company’s R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs. Rivian sells its vehicles directly to its customers online and does not operate traditional dealerships.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A rendering of the future Atlanta showroom features Rivian’s flagship vehicles in a minimalist room decorated with plants and pillars boasting locations of Southeastern outdoor spots — from the Great Smoky Mountains to Everglades National Park. The company’s brand is tied to outdoor exploration and adventure, epitomized by Rivian installing EV chargers at Tallulah Gorge state park earlier this year.

“By planting roots in key areas across North America, we are building out our brick-and-mortar footprint to support current, future and prospective customers, meeting them where they are and showing up in a way that is authentic to Rivian,” Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of customer engagement, said in a June news release announcing the New York showroom.

Rivian is staking its future in Georgia through a planned $5 billion EV factory in southern Morgan and Walton counties, roughly an hour east of Atlanta. The 2,000-acre project site is currently being graded, and the factory is expected to open in 2025. In exchange for the factory and 7,500 promised jobs, the state and local officials offered Rivian an incentive package valued at $1.5 billion.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

