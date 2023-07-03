Rivian EV production surges in second quarter

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By
46 minutes ago
X
California upstart plans huge factory east of Atlanta

Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which plans a Georgia factory east of Atlanta, picked up the pace of production and deliveries in the second quarter.

Irvine, California-based Rivian said it assembled 13,992 plug-in vehicles during the three months that ended in June and delivered 12,640 EVs to customers during the period. Those figures represent a 49% boost in production and 59% increase in deliveries, respectively, compared to the first quarter of this year.

Rivian, maker of the R1T truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery vans for Amazon, sustained production issues through much of 2022. Pandemic-influenced supply chain kinks for microchips and other materials hampered Rivian, which was forced to cut in half its original goal to build 50,000 EVs last year.

The company has said it will produce 50,000 vehicles this year at its existing factory in Illinois. Rivian said it built 9,395 vehicles in the first quarter as the company’s assembly lines were upgraded with new technology.

ExploreEV sales to hit milestone amid growing pains, report says

For the first six months of this year, Rivian has produced 23,387 vehicles. If Rivian can maintain or exceed its second-quarter performance for the rest of this year, the company would exceed its annual production goal.

Rivian also said Monday it will announce second-quarter financial result Aug. 8. As a startup, Rivian is expected to burn through billions of dollars as it races to perfect its products and generate sales before reaching profitability. The current economic climate has been challenging for many startups, and Rivian has the added pressure of competing against incumbents like Tesla, General Motors, Ford and others.

In the first quarter, Rivian posted a net loss of $1.35 billion on $661 million in revenue.

Rivian is Georgia’s second-largest economic development recruitment in state history. In 2021, Rivian announced plans to build a $5 billion factory about an hour east of Atlanta in southern Walton and Morgan counties. In exchange for the factory and 7,500 promised jobs, the state and local officials offered Rivian an incentive package valued at $1.5 billion.

The company has said it expects to expand production in Illinois in 2024 and reach profitability late that year. Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe has said the Georgia factory is vital to the company’s future and will be the home of a new model known as the R2 crossover that will sell at a lower price and be marketed to a broader segment of the new-car market.

Rivian by TradingView

Rivian share prices were up Monday on the production news. Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov.: Millions spent on diversity efforts3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Wrong-way drivers caused more than 100 crashes in metro Atlanta in 5 years, DOT says
15m ago

Credit: John Spink

Inside City Hall: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure
9h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
4h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
4h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news on AJC Peachtree Road Race
Stay cool, hydrated among triple-digit heat indexes during holiday weekend
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on student debt ruling
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top