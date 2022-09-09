Rivian partners with Mercedes-Benz for EV van production in Europe

The partnership with an established automaker comes at a time when Rivian faces multiple financial challenges. The company reported a net loss of $1.7 billion during the second quarter of 2022, triple its reported losses from the same period a year ago before the company went public. Company representatives emphasized they’re on track to build 25,000 vehicles, a mixture of its electric R1T truck, R1S SUV and Amazon delivery vans, this year. The Georgia factory is expected to break ground in September and begin manufacturing by 2024.

Rivian and Mercedes-Benz said their target is to build an electric-only production facility at an existing Mercedes-Benz site “in Central/Eastern Europe,” the release said. A specific location or timeline was not provided.

“Mercedes Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in the release.

Mercedes-Benz launched its first electric van, the Vito E-CELL, in 2010, and the company’s battery-powered commercial fleet currently includes four vehicles: the eVito Panel Van, the eSprinter, the eVito Tourer and the EQV. The next generation eSprinter will be launched in 2023.

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to the company. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.