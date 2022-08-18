As Rivian works to clear permit hurdles, residents want site details

“EPD staff is reviewing the application now and no 404 permit may be issued by the Corps until EPD has certified that water quality standards will not be negatively impacted by the development,” he said.

The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.

Valle Ashley speaks to members of a state panel assembled to address the environmental concerns of community members living near the site of Rivian's planned factory on the outskirts of Rutledge and Social Circle on August 17, 2022. Credit: Drew Kann

A Rivian representative offered some insight into the company’s site design plans. He said Rivian is committed to protecting local water supplies and habitats.

For months, residents on the doorstep of the site have voiced concerns that the plant could contaminate well water, produce light pollution, and disturb wildlife.

Gerard Lopez, Rivian’s director of workplace and production real estate, said minimizing the facility’s environmental impact is at the heart of its evolving site plans.

“Rivian is approaching the site for the factory as a clean sheet — a foundational rethinking of equipment, processes, systems and operations that will allow us to model the future of cleaner, more environmentally-conscious manufacturing,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the company plans to construct all buildings and impermeable infrastructure on higher ground, to avoid disturbing the wetlands. He said the company is also working to ensure construction preserves as much tree cover as possible.

Still, several residents said they were frustrated by a lack of details about the project and what the new 16-million-square-foot EV production facility will look like.

“I want to see what it’s going to look like from the street? Where are things going to be located?” said Tina Wertz, a Social Circle resident who moved into a house directly across the street from the factory site last year. “The whole time this project has been going on, we’ve found out very little information about it.”

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to the company. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.