Rising cases threaten hospital system, White House warns in new report

“There are continued improvements in the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain states, but this is being directly offset by significant deterioration along both coasts, across the Sunbelt, and into Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana,” the report said. “The surge is now in states home to more than 80% of the American population.”

The number of people currently hospitalized nationally and in Georgia for COVID-19 is at record levels. The White House report said public health messaging should be: “To preserve our hospital system for you, we need you to wear masks, physically distance, wash hands, and avoid crowds and social gatherings beyond your immediate family.”

Seniors and people with pre-existing conditions should not be in public places unmasked and should have groceries and medicines delivered, the report said.

People under 40 should assume they are infected if they gather with people outside the immediate household.

“Most likely, you will not have symptoms; however, you are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested,” the report said.

