PETA increases reward to $20K in Piedmont Park killings

The animal rights organization PETA is doubling the reward for information about the deaths of a woman and her dog in Piedmont Park, bringing the total to $20,000.
The agency said Tuesday that an Atlanta-area PETA member added $10,000 to the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
On July 28, 40-year-old Katherine Janness and her dog, Bowie, were both found stabbed to death. The two had gone for a late-night walk in the park, near their Midtown home. But when they didn’t return, Janness’ longtime girlfriend used a cellphone tracking app to find her and the dog. Emma Clark discovered the body of the dog first, then Janness about 100 feet away.
The Atlanta Police Department and the FBI are investigating, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified. APD has asked for the public’s help in checking their security cameras in the area. Two vigils have been held at the park, and investigators canvassed the area Saturday in search of clues and witnesses.
Credit: Family photo
“Anyone who would kill a woman and the dog who likely tried to defend her, as loyal dogs invariably do, is a threat to the entire community of living, feeling beings,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in an emailed statement. “PETA knows well the sociological studies of killers who target the most vulnerable among us and urges anyone with information to come forward to help police identify this callous killer.”
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the APD homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may also text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.