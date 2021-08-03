PETA increases reward to $20K in Piedmont Park killings

The agency said Tuesday that an Atlanta-area PETA member added $10,000 to the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

On July 28, 40-year-old Katherine Janness and her dog, Bowie, were both found stabbed to death. The two had gone for a late-night walk in the park, near their Midtown home. But when they didn’t return, Janness’ longtime girlfriend used a cellphone tracking app to find her and the dog. Emma Clark discovered the body of the dog first, then Janness about 100 feet away.