Reward increased to $10K for Coweta woman missing since March

The family and friends of Tiffany Foster, a Coweta County woman who has been missing since March 1, have increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to her recovery.
Foster was last seen at her home in the Creekside at White Oak apartment complex in Newnan, the Coweta sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Foster is 35 years old and has hazel eyes. Officials have released photos of her wearing her hair close-cropped and in long braids.
“She sent a text message to her mother, and this is the last text message she sent from her phone,” Coweta County Investigator Toby Nix said in a news conference March 23.
Foster’s fiance, Reginald Robertson, has been arrested twice during the investigation into her disappearance, but it’s not clear whether the arrests are linked to her case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Robertson’s most recent arrest came in April on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. Those charges stem from an incident that happened before Foster’s disappearance, and Coweta officials did not say whether Foster was the victim.
The sheriff’s office previously arrested Robertson on one count of theft by taking, accusing him of moving Foster’s car from Newnan to College Park shortly after she vanished. Authorities did not say what led to the determination that Robertson moved the vehicle.
Robertson has told investigators he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands, and they became concerned when she had not returned by 10 p.m. She was reported missing March 2 when she did not show up for one of her college classes.
The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in Foster’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said. On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.
