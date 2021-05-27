Reward increased to $10K for Coweta woman missing since March

The sheriff’s office previously arrested Robertson on one count of theft by taking, accusing him of moving Foster’s car from Newnan to College Park shortly after she vanished. Authorities did not say what led to the determination that Robertson moved the vehicle.

Robertson has told investigators he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands, and they became concerned when she had not returned by 10 p.m. She was reported missing March 2 when she did not show up for one of her college classes.

The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in Foster’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said. On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.

