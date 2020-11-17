X

Reward increased in Lenox Square sexual assault case

Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman Nov. 6 outside Lenox Square.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The reward has been increased for information about a man suspected of trying to rape a woman near Lenox Square earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers upped the reward from $2,000 to $5,000.

The assault took place about 7 p.m. Nov. 6 between the Buckhead mall and the Lenox MARTA station, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance video of the suspect walking through Lenox Square around the time of the attack. Police said the man is in his mid-30s and described him as 5-foot-9 with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

