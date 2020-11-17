Reward increased in Lenox Square sexual assault case

Authorities on Friday released surveillance video of the suspect walking through Lenox Square around the time of the attack. Police said the man is in his mid-30s and described him as 5-foot-9 with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.