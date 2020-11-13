BREAKING: Man sought after woman sexually assaulted near Lenox Square

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of trying to rape a woman last week near Lenox Square.
The sexual assault occurred about 7 p.m. Nov. 6 between the Buckhead mall and the Lenox MARTA station, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com.
Authorities on Friday released surveillance photos of the suspect entering Lenox Square around the time of the attack. Police said the man is in his mid-30s and described him as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
