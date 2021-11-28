Resettlement agencies set fundraising goals to help new arrivals

New American Pathway has set a $75,000 goal for itself for Tuesday. They will also be using their funds to support resettlement efforts for Afghans, and those from other countries as well. They’ve also set up an Amazon Wish List for their annual “End of Year Cheer” campaign, which provides gifts for refugee and immigrant children for the holidays.

On a typical year, Atlanta’s four resettlement agencies work around the clock to get homes prepared for hundreds of new arrivals; however, this year they need more support. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, coupled with American withdrawal from the country caused thousands to flee the country in fear of their safety.

The IRC in Atlanta is handling a majority of refugees and humanitarian parolee resettlements and has set a $1.7 million fundraising goal for the fiscal year. Howell said he trusts Atlanta residents to welcome their new neighbors to the state and help them reach the goal.