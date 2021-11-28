Resettlement agencies set fundraising goals to help new arrivals

Even before their planes hit the runway, resettlement agencies are working to ensure newly arriving refugees and humanitarian parolees have their basic needs covered.
Donations are allowing families and individuals to immediately have a stocked pantry, bedding for each family member and a few clothing items available to them.
The International Rescue Committee in Atlanta and New American Pathway are asking their public for help meeting their fundraising goals so they can continue to assist new arrivals.
On Giving Tuesday — Nov. 30 — the International Rescue Committee in Atlanta has set a $50,000 fundraising goal. The money raised will go towards aiding more than more than 850 of the nearly 1,000 new arrivals from Afghanistan expected to land in the state during the 2022 fiscal year.
Refugee resettlement “can only be successful if the community understands, acknowledges, and commits to ensuring that collectively we have the resources to serve those allies who stood beside our government and military at great peril to themselves and their families,” said Justin Howell, the executive director of the IRC in Atlanta.
New American Pathway has set a $75,000 goal for itself for Tuesday. They will also be using their funds to support resettlement efforts for Afghans, and those from other countries as well. They’ve also set up an Amazon Wish List for their annual “End of Year Cheer” campaign, which provides gifts for refugee and immigrant children for the holidays.
On a typical year, Atlanta’s four resettlement agencies work around the clock to get homes prepared for hundreds of new arrivals; however, this year they need more support. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, coupled with American withdrawal from the country caused thousands to flee the country in fear of their safety.
The IRC in Atlanta is handling a majority of refugees and humanitarian parolee resettlements and has set a $1.7 million fundraising goal for the fiscal year. Howell said he trusts Atlanta residents to welcome their new neighbors to the state and help them reach the goal.
