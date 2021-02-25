Rescheduled appointments prompt lengthy wait times at DeKalb vaccination site

The county was unable to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine for most of last week and the beginning of this week due to winter-related supply issues, according to DeKalb Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Ford. As a result, hundreds of second-dose appointments were canceled and had to be rescheduled.

On Thursday, some people who had appointments claimed they had to wait multiple hours to get vaccinated, with some giving up before receiving their shot. The DeKalb Board of Health put out a statement confirming that rescheduled appointments played a large factor in the lengthy delays.