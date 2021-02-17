Rough weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Georgia

Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that normally would have arrived the first part of this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the nasty weather gripping the nation, Georgia health officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Many vaccine providers are rescheduling appointments and delays are expected to continue through the week, Georgia Department of Public Health officials said.
Vaccine providers should contact people to reschedule appointments, officials said.
A limited number of vaccines had left the manufacturing facilities beforehand and were assigned tracking numbers. Georgia officials have requested that those shipments be released and delivered as soon as weather conditions permit.
The Department of Public Health said it will continue to update vaccine providers on when to expect their allocations.
The brutal cold has caused problems with vaccine distribution in many parts of the country. In Texas, Harris County officials scrambled to find people to provide more than 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine after a power outage occurred in a health department facility and the backup generator failed, according to news reports.