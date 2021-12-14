Report: These are the 12 biggest environmental threats in Georgia

“We’re putting it on this year’s report because our elected officials have been mostly silent and inactive on this problem,” said Joe Cook, a coordinator with Georgia River Network and the author of the report.

A series of recent fuel spills at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also led the coalition to add the Flint River to its list of threatened waterways this year. The river’s headwaters lie just north of the airport and a series of pipes and culverts actually channel it underneath some of the runways. Earlier this year, a fuel spill at the airport sent at least 1,300 gallons of fuel into the river, leading to fish kills and water quality concerns downstream.

Other new additions in this year’s report include:

The harmful algal blooms that have plagued the Chattahoochee River and other waterways. Earlier this year, a family dog died after its owner said it swam in Roswell’s Bull Sluice lake, which is fed by the Chattahoochee.

Along the Conasauga and Oostanaula Rivers in northwest Georgia, so-called “forever chemicals” from manufacturers in the area to water quality concerns in communities downstream.

Sediment pollution that is choking Whitewater Creek in Fayette County, which the report ties to a new movie studio development in the area.

A fight that’s brewing in Gordon County between local residents and chicken farmers.

Making a return on this year’s report is the Okefenokee Swamp, which scientists and environmental advocates say is threatened by a proposed mine that will extract titanium just miles from the swamp’s edge.

The last piece of the hulking Golden Ray cargo ship was removed from the waters off of St. Simon’s island earlier this year. But the report says there are lingering environmental concerns, which is why the disaster landed in the “Dirty Dozen” once again.

Pollution stemming from a 30-year-old Superfund site near Brunswick and a textile plant in Screven County are also back on the list.

And finally, coal ash made its sixth consecutive appearance in the report. The authors say the pollutant, which is stored in huge ponds across the state and laden with dangerous heavy metals, poses a threat to major waterways like the Chattahoochee and Ocmulgee rivers.