Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after diet pill, caffeine overdose

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, reportedly told gossip blog the Shade Room that he overdosed after taking two Hydroxycut pills and a cup of coffee, a combination that sped up his heart rate.

Hernandez said he began to “sweat excessively” soon after ingesting the toxic combination of substances. He was admitted to a Florida hospital on Tuesday following the scare, but there is no update on his condition.