Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after diet pill, caffeine overdose

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalized after overdosing on a popular weight loss supplement and caffeine, according to several reports.
The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, reportedly told gossip blog the Shade Room that he overdosed after taking two Hydroxycut pills and a cup of coffee, a combination that sped up his heart rate.
Hernandez said he began to “sweat excessively” soon after ingesting the toxic combination of substances. He was admitted to a Florida hospital on Tuesday following the scare, but there is no update on his condition.
The “Gotti” lyricist is currently on probation after pleading guilty in February to nine felony charges, including ones related to various crimes he committed as a member of a violent street gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Hernandez also pled guilty to additional federal felonies, including racketeering conspiracy, firearms charges, narcotics trafficking, and violent crimes in aid of racketeering.
In April, the rapper was released from prison early due to COVID-19 concerns. The rapper suffers from asthma, according to a report by The Wrap. He is serving the remainder of his sentence from home, while being monitored electronically. After serving four months of the 2-year sentence, he was put on probation.
The Associated Press reported Hernandez faced a minimum of 37 years in prison but got a far more lenient sentence for testifying against his former gang buddies.
One of the most serious charges he faced included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.
The New York native reportedly told the gossip blog that we was not taking any other drugs when the overdose happened. Tekashi said that he took the Hydroxycut pills due to serious weight gain during his time in prison. He claims that he was more than 200 pounds and has now lost about 30 pounds.