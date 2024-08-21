Here to stay: Atlanta still navigating rentable scooter system

Supporters point to the lasting popularity and say new guidelines stabilized the scooter swarm. Skeptics question whether reported improvements match the scene on the streets.

In an ever-evolving transit ecosystem, one thing is clear: scooters in Atlanta are here to stay.

“It was overnight — they were not here, and then the next day they were,” said Atlanta Department of Transportation’s Ashley Finch. “In most cases, I think the general response would be, get out of here. But when it is something that could offer a public benefit, you really have to think, what are the pros and cons, and can we make this a positive thing and have more control over it?”

For ATLDOT, the answer appears to be yes.

Atlanta recorded over 2.1 million shared “micro-mobility” rides in 2023 — the highest ridership levels for shared bikes and scooters since the pandemic. Rides this year are on track to top those numbers.

Advocates say rentable scooters and bikes can bridge gaps between people’s homes and transit, known as the “last mile problem.”

“It really complements the existing rail infrastructure and transit infrastructure, even bus stops,” said Hans Klein, Better Atlanta Transit Board member and Georgia Tech Associate Professor of Public Policy. “That’s a really big plus, and just generally, a lot of trips in the city just aren’t that big.”

To curb bad behavior, the city added a 2019 micro-mobility ordinance banning sidewalk riding, along with riding without a helmet or while operating a mobile device. The Atlanta Police Department handed out 139 citations to violators that year. In 2023, they recorded just 19 citations.

But residents say those numbers don’t tell the full story.

26-year-old Midtown local Emajja Bowen often rents a scooter for her commute around Peachtree Street. Although she lives just a mile from her office, she said gaps in bike lanes make riding in the street feel unsafe.

“Even if you ride past the police, they don’t pull you over or anything,” Bowen said. “Because I think they even know it’s better to ride it on the sidewalk than in the street.”

Sidewalk riding also creates a “nuisance” for families and young children near downtown attractions, said Michael Montgomery, who manages SkyView Ferris wheel outside Centennial Olympic Park. Even though devices contain written warnings, he said he’s never seen culprits pulled over.

APD said the department is aware of these concerns and aims to balance riders’ needs with pedestrian safety.

“When possible, an officer who observes someone riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk will address the rider and issue a warning or, if necessary, a citation at the officer’s discretion,” a representative said in a written statement. “Enforcement will focus on educating e-scooter riders on the current city ordinance that is in place.”

In an ideal world, geofencing could block both sidewalk riding and illegal parking. Despite improvements, Finch said the technology lacks precision.

And the city has stopped impounding improperly parked scooters, after struggling to manage more than 8,000 impounded vehicles that racked in nearly $1 million in fines in 2019.

“What I’ve been told is that it was really logistically and administratively challenging, because at the time, there were so many different operators, and then a lot of them were going out of business,” said Finch, who entered her role in 2022. “So, then you would impound the scooters, and no one would come and pick them up. The city was left with just tons and tons of abandoned devices.”

Instead, ATLDOT relies on audits to gauge parking compliance. Finch serves as the only official directly responsible for these checks. She makes rounds as often as possible but also encourages residents to use 3-11 reporting services.

Those 3-11 reports show a sharp decrease since peak ridership from June to August of 2019 garnered 676 complaints. The hotline has averaged 19 shared mobility reports a month since January 2023.

While bad parking often poses an inconvenience or eyesore, Darin Givens, the Old Fourth Ward resident behind the popular “atlurbanist” Instagram, noted abandoned devices prove especially difficult for people with limited mobility. Due to a neurological condition, Givens walks with a cane and relies on others to help move obstacles.

Givens reported three Lime scooters blocking a sidewalk on Jackson Street NE last month. He said it’s normal to spot at least one carelessly placed vehicle during his frequent walks.

“It’s better than it was maybe four years ago, but not enough better,” Givens said.

Finch said parking issues are the biggest trade off for flexibility under the dockless system. ATLDOT has introduced five parking corrals to minimize clutter and continues to explore options.

Enforcement aside, most progress in rider behavior stems from investments in bike lanes and educational efforts, according to Finch.

Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL, a bike, pedestrian and transit advocacy nonprofit, agreed on the importance of infrastructure. She compared growing recognition of scooters to the vibrant bike culture that’s emerged over the years.

“I think we’re still on that trajectory, and with that comes the culture around how we scoot and where we scoot in the city,” Serna said. “I think you do feel even more vulnerable on a scooter than on a bike ... we’re not there yet. Getting the network completed is a huge part of that puzzle.”